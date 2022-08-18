The Details of Brad Pitt’s Violent Behavior Towards Angelina Jolie & Kids Are Worse Than We Imagined

Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016, the details of what went down in that plane were sketchy at best. Their fans knew it involved some type of altercation between the couple, alcohol played a part, reportedly their oldest son Maddox intervened, and someone was injured — everyone was left to fill in the blanks.

Now that her Freedom of Information Act lawsuit has been made public, and “Jane Doe” has been revealed to be Jolie, the story paints Pitt in a much different light. That gorgeous couple we saw on the red carpet, with their equally as stunning six kids, was living a darker life than we ever imagined. The incident was spelled out in full detail via Entertainment Tonight (and TRIGGER WARNING if you do read the report) which explained how an “issue” between Pitt and presumably Maddox, although the child’s name is redacted in the documents, quickly escalated into a full-blown fight before takeoff.

Jolie’s report had her pleading on her knees to get Pitt to calm down, but the Bullet Train star was clearly agitated and reportedly saying nonsensical things to her, including, “That kid looks like a f**king Columbine kid. You don’t know what you’re doing.” They took their verbal fight to the restroom, away from the kids, where things took an ugly turn. Jolie alleged that Pitt then “grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her” while telling her, “‘You’re f***king up this family.'”

The children eventually heard their parents’ altercation, with at least two of them crying in fright and asking, “Are you ok, mommy?” Pitt reportedly took his anger up a notch in front of the family and allegedly screamed, “No, mommy’s not ok. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.” This ranting, raving, and reported abuse went on “every 30 minutes,” and the fight got physical, according to Jolie’s claims. She told the F.B.I. investigators that she felt like “a hostage” during that flight (there is no mention of the crew or pilot intervening during their travels). The 53-page report details the amount of terror claimed by Jolie and her children, and the incident is categorized as “criminal activity.”

Pitt’s PR team is working hard to paint Jolie into the corner as a vindictive ex-wife, by stating that her legal team is “desperately trying to find something” and “this is all for show.” However, we still can’t shake the feeling that none of the six kids have been spotted with their dad in years. In California, teens can decide custodial preference at the age of 14 — and all of their kids have reached that age at this point. Pitt can claim it’s much ado about nothing, but between the report and who we see the Jolie-Pitt children (two of whom are over 18) siding with — it’s hard to ignore the F.B.I. report and what looked to be an extremely traumatic day for everyone involved.

