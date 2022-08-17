Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Like a Mermaid Rocking an ‘Aquamarine’ Bikini in Montenegro

Kristyn Burtt
Alessandra Ambrosio Harry How/Getty Images.
Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Stunning in Aquamarine
Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Stunning in Aquamarine
Alessandra Ambrosio’s vacation snapshots from her time in Montenegro is enough to make anyone want to book at trip there. Her latest social media post reveals the gorgeous crystal-clear waters, and the supermodel looking like a mermaid in her aquamarine bikini.

The carousel of images shows Ambrosio flaunting her fit physique in a swimsuit with a cutout design at her cleavage and accessorizing the glam look with sunglasses and a silver necklace. She looks relaxed and happy to be in such a stunning location as the color of her bikini matches the rich tones in the ocean. The 41-year-old star also had a second set of snapshots that showed her walking along the pier and sunning herself on the rocky beach — and yes, showing off those toned abs.

The Brazilian native often talks about how important travel is to her. It’s a core component of her work as a model, but she also loves learning about other cultures. When she was asked by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia how she would describe herself in three words, she replied, “I have a hashtag on my Instagram that says #ForeverOnVacation – that’s me in three words.” She also had sound advice to her 18-year-old self that is truly reflected in the photos she shares with her followers.

“Do what you believe in and have no regrets. Life is a gift and it’s about enjoying it and fighting for things you want,” she advised. It sounds like Ambrosio is doing exactly that over two decades later — work, family, travel, love, and using her favorite hashtag: “#ForeverOnVacation.”

