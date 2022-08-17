How To Watch House of the Dragon From Outside the US for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those who’ve desperately needed another dose of Game of Thrones content, your time is nearly here. After what’s felt like centuries, the GoT prequel The House of the Dragon will be coming out on HBO Max in a few days, and Targaryen fans are getting ready to see their beloved dragons back on the silver screen.

As the long-awaited prequel to the hit show, the show is set 200 years before the events of GoT and will revolve around the story of the House Targaryen. So get ready for blood, dragons, and love — everything we loved about its predecessor. With stars like Matt Smith and BAFTA-winning actor Paddy Considine, you know we’re in for a treat.

So here’s how to watch HBO Max’s upcoming show The House of the Dragon below.

The House of the Dragon will release on Aug. 21 on HBO Max.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon. Photograph by Courtesy HBO.

Set to premiere on Aug. 21, fans finally see Targaryen’s house as the great house it was fabled to be in GoT. And trust us when we say that fans will probably get to see every grizzly detail. The upcoming show depicts the beginning of the end for the Targaryens, where a civil war erupted after two Targaryens make different claims for the beloved Iron Throne. So get ready to see dragons, fights, and maybe even some LGBTQ romances!

Who stars in House of the Dragon?

BAFTA-winning actor Paddy Considine will be playing King Viserys Targaryen. His previous and most notable roles in the past have been as Richard in Dead Man’s Shoes, Johnny in In America, and Steven Prince in The World’s End. Actress Olivia Cooke will be playing the Alicent Hightower, and she’s been in indie favorites like Ready Player One and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Matt Smith. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO.

Along with that, Matt Smith will also be starring as Prince Daemon Targaryen. And if that name sounds familiar to you, you probably saw the Primetime Emmy nominated actor in Doctor Who or as Philip, Duke of Edinburgh / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown.

Now Emma D’Arcy, who plays the lead Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is a relative newcomer in the acting world. She has less than a dozen acting credits, with her past work starring in TV shows like Truth Seekers and Wanderlust. So we’re pretty excited to see how she’ll be in this long-awaited prequel.

Where can I watch House of the Dragon (and for free)?

Now HBO Max has many subscription options, including some monthly and yearly. If you want one with ads, it’ll be $9.99/mo, and the ad-free plan is only $5 more at $14.99/mo. For the yearly subscription, you can get it with ads for $69.99/year for the first year or the same plan without ads for $104.99/year. (HBO Max is actually running a special until Oct. 30, where a yearly plan is 40 percent off!)

Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy Photograph by Ollie Upton.

But let’s face it, who doesn’t love free stuff? There are multiple ways you can get it for free right now. While HBO isn’t offering a free trial, Hulu offers an ongoing trial to those with a Hulu account as an add-on. (Just remember to mark down when to cancel the free trial!)

