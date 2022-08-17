Angelina Jolie’s 2 Oldest Sons ‘Worked Hard’ on the Set of Their Mom’s New Movie

Angelina Jolie might be continuing her Hollywood dynasty. She followed in dad Jon Voight’s acting footsteps, and now, it seems that sons Maddox, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, are eager to start their filmmaking careers at a young age.

With mom behind the lens as director of her upcoming film, Without Blood, the boys worked in the assistant director department with Jolie as their mentor. She loved the camaraderie of making it a family event, sharing with People that they “work well together.” She added, “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.” Pax is already a film veteran, having joined his mom on First They Killed My Father set in 2017. In addition to his assistant director production duties, he “worked hard” taking snapshots behind the scenes on both of the movies.

Jolie also cast her BFF and Eternals co-star, Salma Hayek, along with Demián Bichir, in the drama that is described by Penguin Random House as “an unforgettable fable about the brutality of war – and one girl’s quest for revenge and healing.” The Oscar winner had high praise for her two stars, calling them “very authentic and brave in this film.” Jolie continued, “I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away.”

With Pax and Maddox helping her behind the scenes and Hayek gushing about Jolie as “probably the best director I’ve ever worked with,” per People, we have high hopes for this film — as well as the next generation of Jolie-Pitts, who might be ruling the entertainment industry before we know it.

