Machine Gun Kelly Put Megan Fox Split Rumors to Bed With This Romantic Shout-Out

Rumors have been swirling about a split between rapper and punk rock artist, Machine Gun Kelly, and movie star fiancée, Megan Fox, but Kelly put all speculation to bed at his recent hometown concert in Cleveland, Ohio.

Talking to the arena full of fans, MGK shared “I talked to my wife before I got on stage tonight. She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything; you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so just give them the best f**king performance of their life.'”

And give them the best performance of their lives he did, ziplining across Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium during a song and finishing the show with a bloodied face, which he showed off on his Instagram story, saying “Oh my god, Cleveland. That was f**king insane.”

The breakup rumors began after fans noticed the twin flames hadn’t appeared on each other’s social media since June, and they intensified once it became clear Fox was not in-tow for Kelly’s hometown show. A handful of outlets had also published articles fueling the fire, with The Sun alleging Fox was beginning to grow tired of Kelly’s wild child behavior.

Any and all rumors have been put to bed not only thanks to Kelly’s comments at his concert but also because the duo was photographed on a lunch date in California yesterday. The two looked cozier than ever, walking with arms around one another in their usual PDA fashion.

