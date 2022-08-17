Kate Middleton Will Be Showcasing Her Athletic Side With This Major Tennis Star

One of Kate Middleton’s greatest joys has always been sports — she was an athlete growing up, so championing an active lifestyle is easy for her. Her latest venture is going to be a fun one because it combines her love of tennis with a charitable component. She will be teaming up with tennis superstar Roger Federer for an exciting day on the court to draw attention to her two patronages, Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Fans can buy tickets to watch Federer practice against other athletes on Team Europe and Team World as they warm up for the Laver Cup on Sept. 22, and all proceeds will go to the two charities. In addition, the tennis star will host a day on the court in East London for kids in the community who are served by Action for Children and the LTA. It’s the perfect way for the Duchess of Cambridge to showcase her work in her senior royal role.

It’s no secret that Kate loves the sport, not only from her yearly outings to Wimbledon, but she reportedly enjoys playing a friendly match against husband Prince William at their personal tennis court at their country home, Anmer Hall. She’s introduced the game to her kids, who also take lessons at Hurlingham Club in London, according to People. Kate has often talked about how important Wimbledon was to her in her youth. “It’s been very much part of my family growing up,” she explained in the BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger, to get involved in the game.”

There’s also someone in the Middleton family who has a crush on Federer, and it was Kate who spilled the beans. “He’s my mother’s heartthrob, I don’t think she’s going to mind me saying that,” she laughed. “I think he probably knows that, too, but um… Absolutely.” We wouldn’t be surprised if mom Carole Middleton suddenly makes a surprise appearance at the charitable event — it’s an opportunity to see her “heartthrob” up close and personal.

