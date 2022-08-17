Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Transformation Into Morticia Addams Is Stunningly Spooky

Tim Burton’s Addams family reboot, Wednesday, is slated to release on Netflix at the end of this year, and ahead of the highly-anticipated eight-episode series, the Addams family cast transformations have been revealed — and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams is a stunningly spooky delight.

In a black and white photo shared on the streaming giant’s Instagram grid, the newest rendition of the Addams family stares down the camera, looking as eccentric and macabre as ever. Each cast member looks like they were destined to play their respective roles, but Zeta-Jones looks like she is and always has been the iconic matriarch of the creepy and kooky family.

Standing behind Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, Zeta-Jones looks elegant in a floor-length, curve-hugging black dress with dramatic bell sleeves. Her hair, long and black as night in the signature Morticia Addams style, cascades down her back, and her facial expression is a subtle, challenging smirk. With a hand on her hip, Zeta-Jones looks like the perfect embodiment of the witchy woman previously portrayed by Anjelica Huston.

In addition to Zeta-Jones and Ortega, Luis Guzmán will star as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez will bring Pugsly to life. Wednesday will follow the character herself as she studies at Nevermore Academy, attempting to master her psychic abilities. In the midst of navigating life at the academy, Wednesday will also thwart a killing spree that’s terrorizing the town and solve a supernatural mystery in which her parents were involved 25 years ago.

The full teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s latest project is set to release, ever fittingly, on Wednesday, August 17.

