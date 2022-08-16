Angelina Jolie’s FBI Lawsuit Reveals Details About Brad Pitt’s Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

The 2016 alleged domestic violence incident that was the catalyst for Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt is getting scrutinized again because of a lawsuit she filed against the F.B.I. The federal agency was reportedly looking at filing criminal charges against Pitt but backed off — and that’s why Jolie is asking for those files as part of her Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

What’s curious about the original filing is that it was listed under “Jane Doe,” but Puck confirmed that it is Jolie who is pursuing the lawsuit against the F.B.I., which has now been sealed from public viewing. According to the 47-year-old actress, her then-husband was drinking while they were on a private plane traveling back to Los Angeles. They had an argument and Pitt “allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her and yelled things like, ‘You’re f**king up this family'” according to Puck. The fight continued and reportedly became physical with Jolie injuring her elbow and Pitt pouring his beer on her.

All eyes were on Brad Pitt as the actor busted out a few impressive moves at the @BulletTrain red carpet. https://t.co/ujfssCJM1h — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 2, 2022

While Pitt’s legal team has denied all allegations and the F.B.I. refused to file charges in the case, Jolie clearly feels there is a need to press on. A TMZ source close to her ex-husband’s camp believes it’s Jolie’s way of keeping the media talking about the incident while she seems to feel there was some wrongdoing after the F.B.I. agent presented “a statement of probable cause” to the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. That’s likely why she wants to push for answers to find out how the case took a turn in Pitt’s favor at the last minute.

It’s a complicated situation that is only focusing in on one layer of their ongoing divorce, which also includes a never-ending child custody case and their battle over Château Miraval winery. Their divorce doesn’t seem to have an end in sight, and it’s unlikely that Pitt and Jolie will ever walk away from this amicably.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity divorces that took years to get finalized.