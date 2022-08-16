Madonna’s 64th Birthday Included a Boozy Night Out & Some Very Tongue-Forward Kissing

Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday on Aug. 16, but it certainly wasn’t a low-key celebration with a cake and a few candles. Nope — the “Vogue” singer made sure it involved a few cocktails and a make-out sesh with several friends in Italy.

The pop star is anything but boring, so she took her fans along for the ride on her birthday-night adventures. Twirling in her blue-and-white-print maxi dress to the song, “That’s Amore,” Madonna looked into the camera (with perfect lighting) and shared, “It’s my birthday week.” She then takes her followers into a limo where her friends, including longtime manager Guy Oseary, are waiting with cocktails. After toasting her 64th year, Madonna dives in and starts celebrating by sharing her love with her female friends.

Sandwiched in the car between two women, Madonna turns to her right and starts making out with one of them. She doesn’t ignore the woman to her left, though — she goes right in with her tongue — there was no subtle approach whatsoever. She captioned the video, “Birthday kisses with my side bitches…..,” which was everyone’s warning that the clip was going to be a bit spicy.

Just the day before, Madonna celebrated oldest son Rocco’s 22nd birthday, which seemed to be a much calmer affair with nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere also present for his big day. It’s never a dull moment with the superstar, and she’s not one to let her 64th birthday slide by without everyone talking about it. If you know Madonna, it’s always about the headline.

