Ayesha & Steph Curry Have Us Swooning Over Their Sexy Black-Tie Date Night Photos

It’s wedding season and celebrities are looking sharp and downright sexy for their friends’ nuptials. Ayesha and Steph Curry are no exception as they stepped out in their black-tie finest for the wedding of NBA star Draymond Green to Hazel Renee on Aug. 14.

Wearing a plunging, black gown made of leather, Ayesha brought her A-list fashion best to the night. The triangular cutout showed off just enough skin to make it daring, yet chic. She accented the outfit with a necklace that dangled between her cleavage and silver hoop earrings. Steph kept it classic with his tuxedo but added a little spice with his dark sunglasses and velvet shoes. They posed together lovingly as he held her close while holding her hand in one snapshot and sweetly kissed her head in another photo. She captioned the carousel, “all the love last night celebrating #foreverseeinggreen.”

Ayesha wasn’t the only one to post images from the night, the basketball player also uploaded black-and-white candids from the photo booth at the wedding. The couple looked adorable as Steph mugged for the camera by peeking mischievously from behind his sunglasses. He wrote, “Celebrating love with my people! What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained! #foreverseeinggreen.” If you slide through his carousel, there are plenty of fun shots with some of his teammates — perhaps after a cocktail or two.

The duo has had a busy summer with Steph winning his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, a red-carpet stop at the ESPYs, and a vacation home purchase in Orlando. Even with that crazy schedule, they are making sure their love takes priority.

