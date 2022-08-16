Kim Kardashian Reportedly Relieved Kanye West ‘Hasn’t Tried to Win Her Back’ Since Pete Davidson Split

The moment the news was announced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split, the internet started speculating that Kanye West would do his best to reconcile with his ex-wife. Well, it sounds like Kim is only interested in focusing on her kids and her work — there’s no rebound romance to be found.

Kanye is also reportedly respecting her boundaries, which probably makes for an easier co-parenting relationship. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” a source told Hollywood Life. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to make up with her.” With that worry off her plate, the SKIMS founder is now reassuring friends and family that a reconciliation “would never happen.”

Kanye West makes his opinion known about his feelings towards Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's separation. https://t.co/t6TcHilI2F — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 8, 2022

Fans should expect to see the divorce “being finalized any day now” with Kim “looking forward to moving on with her life as a single woman.” It’s been a tumultuous few years after announcing her split from the rapper, who tried over and over again to woo Kim with public pleas. Once she began dating Davidson last fall, West’s outbursts became more frequent as he switched his target to the Saturday Night Live comedian. The couple rarely had a moment of peace during their relationship without Kanye inserting his opinion and sharing it with everyone on social media.

Now that the duo’s divorce is almost official, they can adjust to their new normal with kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. It might not be easy, but it looks like Kanye has finally gotten the hint that Kim has moved far beyond their romance.

