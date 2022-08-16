Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Wants All of the Focus’ on Jennifer Lopez for Their Upcoming 3-Day Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t done celebrating their wedding. After marrying in Las Vegas in July, they are heading to Georgia for a three-day extravaganza with family and friends.

Calling it an “intimate celebration for family and friends,” a Page Six source outlined that the event will kick-off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue on Sunday. Affleck is reportedly staying fairly low-key about their second wedding because he wants “all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” Yep, the day is “going to be all about J.Lo.” That means that Lopez will look picture perfect in her “a custom-couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy” (now we know why she was there without Affleck earlier this month), and Vogue is covering the three-day celebration.

The location still seems to be Affleck’s Georgia home, which he bought during their first courtship over 18 years ago. The Batman star has said he feels “calmest and happiest” when he’s staying at the property. Famed wedding planner Colin Cowie is reportedly designing the entire weekend and there will be plenty of A-list stars, according to the insider, including Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey Affleck. Lopez fans can also expect exclusive details from her OnTheJLo newsletter making its way into their email inboxes, too.

The second time around for the couple has been a sweet reunion for them. With their first wedding abruptly canceled in 2003, it makes sense that they want to celebrate alone first — and then with all of their family and friends. The return of Bennifer is a moment in pop culture history, but it’s a twist in their personal lives that they probably never saw coming.

