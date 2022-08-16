Vera Wang Shows Off Her Sassy Side in This Leggy & Glowing Throwback Pic

Vera Wang is not letting anyone forget the fact that 73 looks amazing on her, and that her birthday bash was the party of the year. On Aug. 15, Wang posted multiple throwback photos from her epic, pink-filled birthday bash (and we’re still loving the pics!) We’re especially loving this snapshot with her signature prosecco and she posted it with the caption, “Sweets for the sweet… Vera Wang Party Prosecco Rosé available now! @verawangparty.” She also tagged, “📷: @tilljanz, Jewelry: @janissavitt.”

You can see the photo HERE.

In this dazzling photo, we see her showing off her long legs, with prosecco in one hand and ice cream in the other. A truly iconic pose! And can we talk about her wet hair look, lilac taffeta ensemble, and silver pumps? We’re still not over this look, nor the sparkling pink one she rocked at her birthday bash as well. On the same day, she posted another throwback pic with the same caption, except saying, “My new fav…”

You can see the photo HERE.

In this photo, we see Wang with the same hairstyle and prosecco in hand but with a dazzling pink ensemble, with matching cherry blossoms falling in the background.

Now Wang is proud of her age and has said how she doesn’t understand ageism in the world, telling the BBC per Yahoo Life that she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

While Wang isn’t an actress, she is thriving at 73 years old, and so many celebs have been thriving after 50. Click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

