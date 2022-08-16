First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID 1 Week After President Biden’s Return to Work

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID for the first time since the pandemic began. Her diagnosis comes on the heels of husband President Joe Biden’s bout with the virus that began on July 21 and ended on Aug. 7 after he had a rebound case after taking Paxlovid.

“After testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” said Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.” Like her husband, Jill is “double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms.” The statement also noted that she’s been prescribed Paxlovid and will be following current CDC guidelines while isolating for at least five days in South Carolina, where she had been vacationing.

Even though the country is still in a pandemic, the new CDC guidelines reduce the need for social distancing and quarantining when exposed to the virus. These loosened restrictions came into play just as Joe Biden is recovering from his bout with COVID and just after Jill tested positive. As two high-profile officials, they have had some of the best protections from the virus during the pandemic — and they still came down with COVID. With the CDC essentially putting the responsibility on individuals to quarantine, get vaccinated, and mask up, the average American might find it tough to avoid getting the virus now with few restrictions in place.

Jill is reportedly “feeling good” and only experiencing symptoms similar to a “common cold,” according to a CNN source, so hopefully she will be on the mend soon. She already witnessed a cautionary tale of her husband going back to work too soon, so the first lady will hopefully know to rest and hydrate to get on the road to good health.

