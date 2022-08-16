One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member.

Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will be in Scotland, bidding outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson farewell.

Even if she may want to see Meghan and Harry, that probably won’t matter because many close members have advised her to stay put due to her ongoing mobility issues and advancing age.

While the Queen may not see them, we hope Meghan and Harry will have some friendly meet-ups with other family members.

