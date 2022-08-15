Jennifer Aniston Lounges in a Black & Pink Bikini Showing Off Her Golden Summer Glow

Jennifer Aniston was slow to the Instagram game (she joined in 2019), but it looks like she now has the hang of it as she absolutely nailed her latest vacation carousel. It makes us wish we went on holiday with her.

Wearing a black bikini top with hot-pink bottoms, the 53-year-old actress was in full relaxation mode while she enjoyed her beach vacation. Her toned abs and legs artfully took centerstage as she lounged with a hat over her face to keep the sun away. Aniston didn’t just perfect her golden tan while out of Los Angeles, she enjoyed spending time with BFFs Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. If you look carefully at the snapshots, you will see quite a few candid moments from their time together. Just like anyone who doesn’t want their vacation to end, Aniston captioned her series of images, “Take us back.”

Aniston has been friends with Bateman since her 20s and their bond has continued decades later. He’s lucky enough to get an invite to her weekly “Sunday Fundays” dinners along with other A-listers like Jimmy Kimmel and Courteney Cox. Bateman even joked to The Guardian that he has quite a few secrets about the former Friends star, “Well, I’ve got a great deal of dirt on Ms. Aniston, and as long as she continues to hire me for her projects, I will not show the pictures.” He would never betray their friendship, but we don’t doubt he has a few fun stories about her (especially from their 20s decade).

The fact that they are still buddies after all these years — and he makes her Instagram carousel — means it was another successful trip in the books. Bikinis, a sun-kissed glow, and an A-list celebrity cameo are how Aniston likes to roll when she goes out of town.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.