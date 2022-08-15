Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Adele Has ‘Never Been in Love Like This’ With Rich Paul 1 Year After Divorce

Kristyn Burtt
Adele elle magazine Plus Icon
Adele Mario Sorrenti/ELLE.
Adele Is in Love & Thinking
Adele Is in Love & Thinking
Adele Is in Love & Thinking
Adele Is in Love & Thinking
View Gallery 13 Images

Adele is giving hope to anyone who is worried about their love life after a divorce. She’s living proof that another person can swoop in and make your heart swoon all over again.

The “Easy On Me” singer is getting candid in ELLE magazine’s September 2022 issue about boyfriend Rich Paul and how he’s impacted her personal life after her divorce from Simon Konecki. Adele admitted that not only is she head over heels in love with him — it’s “beyond.” She effusively shared, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.” That’s a major statement from the Las Vegas bound singer, who is known to spill all of the details about her relationships through her lyrics. She and the sports agent are so serious that she’s thinking beyond their current home that they bought from Sylvester Stallone.

Lazy loaded image
Adele Mario Sorrenti/ELLE.

I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she revealed. Writer Emma Carmichael tried to get her clear up the rumors that she might be engaged, and Adele’s answer several times over was, “Well, I’m not married. I’m not married.” She eventually addressed the big rock on that finger with a more straightforward answer. Adele said, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” Now that longstanding gossip is cleared up, the real reason why everything is currently on hold is because the 34-year-old musician has a bigger priority right now: Las Vegas.

Lazy loaded image
Adele Mario Sorrenti/ELLE.

After a last-minute cancellation earlier this year, Adele noted that this time she’s ready. “I wanna f**king nail it,” she told the media outlet. There’s no doubt she’s going to be ready to knock it out of the park when it comes to her professional career, but Adele is also ready to marinate in the happiness of her love bubble with Paul.

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad