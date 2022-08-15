Salma Hayek Kicked Off Her Monday With a Stunning Black Bikini Oceanside Moment

Salma Hayek isn’t headed to film her latest movie this week, she’s on vacation! She decided to kick off her Monday in a serene and relaxing environment that has everyone starting their workday green with envy.

Wearing a black bikini that is peeking out from underneath her black-and-white-striped beach coverup, the 55-year-old star stood confidently in front of the gorgeous oceanside view with a palm tree framing her in the snapshot. She accessorized her look with dark, oversized sunglasses and a big floppy hat to shield her from the blazing sun. She captioned her stunning photo in English and Spanish, “Ready for the week. Lista para la semana. #monday.”

While Hayek has been relatively quiet on social media this summer (except for her video with Tom Cruise, which she eventually deleted), it’s nice to see the Eternals star popping up again after a busy first half of the year. Now that she’s on holiday, her followers should expect the second half of the year to be filled with swimsuit images because she loves to save them for later. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “I saved my pictures; I’m not in the same condition today, and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks.”

So if you see a lot of beach and pool shots popping up on her Instagram account, she’s here to remind you that she’s not “wearing a bikini every day.” Hayek is just working her best social media influencer angle and banking those snapshots for a rainy day.

