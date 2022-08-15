Halle Berry’s New Photo Proves Gray Hair & Black Lingerie Are a Seriously Sexy Combo

Halle Berry is looking good and feeling good — and she’s making no secret about those facts. The Oscar winner celebrated her 56th birthday on Aug. 14, and she shared a sexy snapshot to honor her big day.

Wearing a black lacy lingerie top, she soulfully gazed at the camera while a few curls from her gray hair brushed over her eyes. The image feels like Berry is leaning into her stunning beauty and wisdom in her current decade. She captioned the photo with quite a bit of enthusiasm, writing, “Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!” And why wouldn’t she feel good? She has her handsome boyfriend Van Hunt shouting from the mountaintops how much he loves her — it’s a good day to be Halle Berry.

That love is reciprocal, and Berry spelled out why this times has been so special for her. “Now, in my 50s, I’ve got my babies, my career, and finally have love in a real, meaningful way,” she told AARP magazine. That love was discovered during COVID lockdown when she and Hunt “spent four months talking on the phone” because they couldn’t see each other in person. “We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I’d never done it this way,” the Bruised star explained. “We talked for hours and hours and hours and hours and never got tired. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.”

It looks like trying a fresh approach to dating was the answer Berry was seeking when it came to her relationship because she and her man are tight. That also allowed everything else to fall into place with a successful career, healthy children, and another year of life to be proud of.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who showed off their natural gray hair on the red carpet.