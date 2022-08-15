Demi Moore Is ‘Soaking Up Summer’ While Relaxing in a Gorgeous Red Bikini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore is making the most of her summer vacation (and her swimsuit line) by flaunting her fit figure while on vacation. The 59-year-old actress enjoyed a day out on the ocean where she looked relaxed and carefree.

She was wearing a tiny, red-string bikini that showed off her toned abs and long legs. Moore paired it with a yellow beach coverup, black sunglasses, and her flowing long locks. She captioned the stunning snapshot, “Soaking up summer.” She wasn’t the only one who appreciated the view, many of her very famous followers also chimed in with their approval. Oldest daughter Rumer Willis, 33, commented, “You’re such a hottie mama, my god.” Emma Heming Willis, married to Moore’s ex Bruce Willis, added, “and it looks good on you!” Rita Wilson sent off good vacation vibes, writing, “Enjoy!!!!”

Moore has had a big year launching her second Demi Moore x Andie collection of vintage bathing suits that are designed to “uplift women” and help them feel fabulous “in and out of the water.” The mom of three enjoyed the process because the “swimsuits have become staples in [her] wardrobe.” She’s also loved the mission delivered by the Andie team “to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by [her] penchant for vintage fashion while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives.”

The G.I. Jane star is another Hollywood celebrity who has become a voice for women as they age and making sure the fashion and beauty industry don’t forget that they are here and thriving (sometimes in a red bikini).

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.