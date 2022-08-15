Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Heading Back to the UK — But Not to See the Royal Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just a few short months after their first trip back to the United Kingdom since taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to Britain. This time around, the Duke and and Duchess of Sussex aren’t reconnecting with members of the British royal family. Instead, the couple is making the journey to Europe to check in on the international charities they support and begin preparations for the next Invictus Games.

Meghan and Harry are returning to Britain this September for a string of charity-based events, according to a new report from People. The couple is “delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan shared, per the outlet. Among the events the couple will attend, People notes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, then to Germany to kick off the Invictus Games’ “One Year to Go” celebration, and finally make their way back to the U.K. for the Well Child Awards.

The last time Harry and Meghan were in the UK, the couple attended festivities for Queen Elizabeth II’s historic Platinum Jubilee celebration. During that time, the couple reconnected with members of the royal family, and even introduced 1-year-old daughter Lilibet to her extended family. Following the Jubilee, we weren’t exactly sure when or if Harry and Meghan would make the trip across the pond again, but it looks like their itinerary is full of events in the weeks ahead.

While it appears, on the surface at least, that Harry and Meghan won’t be visiting members of the royal family during this trip, we wouldn’t be surprised if they had an impromptu get-together with Queen Elizabeth II. Back in April, when the couple journeyed to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan had a secret visit with the long-reigning sovereign behind closed doors and away from prying cameras. For all we know, the couple could be working in tandem with the queen’s offices to make such a meeting happen once again. Only time will tell, but we’re definitely looking forward to learning more about the couple’s international travels in the weeks ahead.

