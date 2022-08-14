Van Hunt’s Birthday Tribute to Halle Berry Consists of Him ‘Screaming From the Mountaintops’ About How Much He Loves Her

Van Hunt is shouting through the rooftops how grateful he is for his lady love Halle Berry, and how happy he is that he’s celebrating another year around the sun with her.

On Aug 14, for his GF’s birthday, Hunt posted a series of videos and photos of Berry with the super-sweet caption, “hi, baby. it’s ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops 🫵🏽👅, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got.”

He posted a mixture of super-silly filtered photos of Berry rocking a fake mustache, followed by shots of her showing off her gorgeous red carpet looks. From behind-the-scenes videos to candid shots, Hunt showed Berry in every setting, showing how amazing and beautiful she is. And can we talk about that caption? Talk about making our hearts melt.

Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020, giving fans updates here and there about how in love they are with one another (and we’re still not over Berry’s birthday tribute to Hunt!) In a previous interview with AARP, Berry divulged a little more about their relationship and how amazing it is, saying, “I have this new amazing love in my life. Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved.”

She added, “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.”

