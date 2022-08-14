Eva Longoria is Getting All the ‘Vitamin Sea’ in This Glowing & Show-Stopping Bikini Photo

Eva Longoria is living her best life, and these stunning bikini photos only prove that. On Aug 13, Longoria posted a photo of her chilling by the sea in a boat, looking gorgeous and toned while she’s living it up. The Desperate Housewives star uploaded the images with the caption, “Vitamin sea 🌊.”

In the photos, we see Longoria tanning by the sea, rocking a blue bikini that matches the water and an elegant sunhat. She’s giving her iconic smolder to the camera in the first pic, followed by another snapshot of her looking out on the scenic surroundings.

Many of her friends commented loving things, like Melanie Griffith commenting, “Guapa!!💋💋💋,” which means beautiful. And fans also commented things like “Gorgeous as always! 😍👏” and “Such a pretty view!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Longoria has been blessing our timelines lately with bikini pics and snapshots of her son Santiago. And we’ve adored every single photo! Longoria just oozes confidence, and because of this, many fans have wondered how they can emulate the same show-stopping confidence.

She previously told SheKnows that she believes women should be more grateful for their bodies, like how she’s learned to be over the years. “We’re so hard on our bodies as women. I think when your body hears that negativity, it could be toxic,” she added. “Words create emotional poison, so be sure to thank your body. Be grateful to your body.”

Even though Longoria is under 50, many of her buddies over 50’s bikini photos are blowing our minds. Click here to see!

