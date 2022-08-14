Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis‘ daughter Lily-Rose Depp has been making a name for herself in recent years, and with her newest Instagram photo, she’s all anyone can talk about right now.

On Aug 12, Lily-Rose posted a photo of herself on the set of her upcoming HBO Max project The Idol, which has social media losing it. She posted the picture with the simple caption, “Jocelyn @theidol ❤️.”

In the photo, we see Lily-Rose rocking a show-stopping, pink lingerie piece that sparkles every way you look at it. She’s showing off her long legs as she tosses her curled blonde and pink dyed locks to the side.

The HBO TV series The Idol will be starring Lily-Rose, the Weeknd, and Disney alum Debby Ryan and is the final on-screen appearance of the late Anne Heche. It follows a cult leader with a complicated relationship with a pop star.

Lily-Rose may have her father Johnny’s last name, but she is the spitting image of her model mother. Seriously, they look so much alike when you compare photos of Paradis when she was her daughter’s age. And they also have an incredible bond.

In an interview with The Face, when asked to reflect on her mother’s career, Lily-Rose said her mother taught her so much. “People were truly horrible to her. It was a different time. Women weren’t as celebrated for being comfortable in their sexuality,” she said. My mum is a trailblazer, truly. She’s taught me a lot about self-confidence.”

