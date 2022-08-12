Jennifer Aniston Kicked Off Her Morning Flaunting Her Toned Legs & a Few Furry Faces

Jennifer Aniston knows how to get attention on her Instagram account by not posting too often and giving fans a glimpse at her home life. That means a rare look at her adorable pets, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, who seem to be a huge part of her morning routine.

It seems that the Aniston household didn’t go too crazy to kick off the weekend because the 53-year-old star was wearing a short fuzzy robe while lounging on the couch. She flaunted her toned, athletic legs while delicately giving Lord Chesterfield a cute boop on the nose. Clyde couldn’t be bothered to join in the fun as he was too busy napping on the comfy cushion — and her bigger pup loved all of the solo attention. She captioned the very sweet carousel of snapshots, “Morning,” with a loved-up emoji.

Aniston’s love for animals goes back decades, she even shared that she considers her furry babies her “real friends” to Dogs Monthly magazine. “I had a dog, Norman, who was so lovely and was my best friend for many years,” she emotionally explained. “When he went at the age of 15, I was heartbroken, and I had his name tattooed on my right foot so he still comes for walks with me.” Any puppy, who is lucky enough to get adopted by The Morning Show star, is in great hands — she spoils them with love.

It’s no wonder Aniston adores life with her dogs, it’s a serene and calming way to kick off each day — a moment of peace, a nap, and a sweet puppy ear rub.

