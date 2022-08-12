Jenna Dewan Finds ‘Spicy’ Way to Announce Her New Movie in Jaw-Dropping Pole-Dancing Video

Jenna Dewan didn’t just post a photo to announce her next movie, Let’s Get Physical, on her social media account, she took it next level with a video of her very impressive pole-dancing skills. It seems that she, like her former World of Dance colleague Jennifer Lopez did in Hustlers, knows how to pick up some unbelievable tricks.

Wearing a black crop top, trunks and fishnets stockings, the 41-year-old actress struck a powerful pose next to the pole with her sky-high heels. But it was the next clip in the carousel that has our jaws dropping. She slowly rotated on the pole, using one hand, in a horizontal position — the amount of strength it takes to pull off a maneuver like that is astonishing. Besides some snapshots with her co-stars, including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Michael, Dewan gave a behind-the-scenes look at some of her very graceful pole-dancing practices.

She shared the big news with her followers, writing, “ So excited to share this ! Executive producing this movie alongside @kellyripa @markcounseulos @lifetimetv was an absolute blast and as you can see starring in this movie and bringing this character to life was fun, spicy and thought provoking…i hope you guys have as much fun watching as we did making it! Let’s Get Physical Coming soooooon to @lifetimetv.” Ripa, of course, jumped in with a quip in the comments, joking, “Just like i showed you.”

The pole-dancing skills she acquired to prepare for the role are just an extension of the dance technique talents she already possesses. Dewan’s big break, and where she met first husband Channing Tatum , was in the 2006 dance classic, Step Up. She continued to make dance a major part of her career, but we love how she’s mixing it up with a saucy spin around the pole.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity moms who quit Hollywood to raise their kids.