Jenna Dewan Finds ‘Spicy’ Way to Announce Her New Movie in Jaw-Dropping Pole-Dancing Video

Jenna Dewan didn’t just post a photo to announce her next movie, Let’s Get Physical, on her social media account, she took it next level with a video of her very impressive pole-dancing skills. It seems that she, like her former World of Dance colleague Jennifer Lopez did in Hustlers, knows how to pick up some unbelievable tricks.
Wearing a black crop top, trunks and fishnets stockings, the 41-year-old actress struck a powerful pose next to the pole with her sky-high heels. But it was the next clip in the carousel that has our jaws dropping. She slowly rotated on the pole, using one hand, in a horizontal position — the amount of strength it takes to pull off a maneuver like that is astonishing. Besides some snapshots with her co-stars, including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Michael, Dewan gave a behind-the-scenes look at some of her very graceful pole-dancing practices.
