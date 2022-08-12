Kaley Cuoco Revealed She Threw Herself Into Work to ‘Deny’ Her Depression From Karl Cook Divorce

Anyone who has gone through a divorce knows how tough it is but doing it in the public eye is an extra level of difficulty. Kaley Cuoco recently admitted how challenging her split from Karl Cook was and how she just tried to brush aside her emotions by burying herself into shooting the second season of The Flight Attendant.

Calling it “one of the hardest years of my life” to Variety, the 36-year-old Emmy nominee shared that a lot of her anxiety manifested itself physically. “I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away,” she said. “I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk.” She relied upon co-star and BFF Zosia Mamet for emotional support, along with much-needed therapy sessions, but she was still going through “a super dark time.”

“I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was,” Cuoco shared. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.” She finally had to put on the brakes and have an intervention with herself. Yes, she called a meeting with her friends and co-workers to ask for help because she realized she couldn’t do it all in her time of need. “It was interesting to say that out loud,” she continued. “I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

That wise (and mature) revelation is what helped her get back on track and opened the door to new love, Ozark star Tom Pelphrey. She wasn’t afraid to ask for help at her lowest moment, but it’s a reminder that women often feel the pressure to be superheroes at all times in their lives. That’s why we appreciate Cuoco’s honesty that we sometimes need to lean on others and take a step back is the most valuable lesson of all.

