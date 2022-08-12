Tim McGraw Celebrates Daughter Maggie’s 24th Birthday With Sweet Nod to Her Childhood Nickname

Tim McGraw is a proud father to three daughters, and he was excited to honor one of them on their very special day. Middle daughter Maggie celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday, Aug. 12, and dad came up with the sweetest message for her.

He posted a charming snapshot with Maggie’s hair mussed up in a very stylish way under her cowboy hat while wearing a pink jumpsuit. She grins right at the camera lens that’s letting us know she’s confident, but also a bit mischievous. McGraw then chimed in with his enthusiastic message in the caption. “Happy 24th birthday to our remarkable middle daughter MAGGIE! Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you,” the country singer wrote. “Your drive, work ethic and enthusiastic determination to make the world a better place inspires me every single day…….” That loving note was perfect, but we adore how he wrapped it up with “I love you Mags-a-Million!!!! Dad.” There’s nothing better than a cute childhood nickname reveal on social media.

It also sounds like Maggie learned some incredible lessons from her dad and mom Faith Hill that she’s carried with her into adulthood. She’s been an active fundraiser for charities like Feed the Frontlines, which assisted healthcare and restaurant workers during the pandemic. “I think I grew up with a mentality that it’s kind of an obligation for you if you have more than other people, to give back,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s always been instilled in my conscience, but I think this is probably the first time I’ve truly acted on it, like independently outside from, like, high school and volunteering.”

Maggie is also politically active, and is reported to be employed by Tennessee Democrat Rep. Jim Cooper’s office as an assistant and legislative correspondent, according to LegiStorm. If that wasn’t impressive enough, she’s also a Stanford University graduate, where she received her master’s degree — no wonder her parents are proud!

