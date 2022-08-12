Anne Heche’s Dire Prognosis Is Sadly Revealed One Week After Multiple Car Crashes

This was the update that Anne Heche’s family and friends probably didn’t want to hear, but the 53-year-old actress’ medical prognosis is not good. One week after her series of terrifying hit-and-run car accidents, possibly fueled by her drug intake, her representative updated her fans on the sad expectation.

The statement, via People, revealed how dire her current state of health is: “She is not expected to survive.” That gut-wrenching news also gave more insight into what happened after the final car crash, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” her rep said. Her family, including oldest son Homer, who has taken the lead on making sure her needs have been taken care of, is making sure her final wishes are honored as well. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the statement read.

The police are starting to rule out the causes of the Anne Heche car crash. https://t.co/BO2Ti8ijbe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 11, 2022

What makes this moment even more tragic is how she is already referenced in the past as Heche’s legacy was honored. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” her rep continued. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

It has to be a difficult time, not only for Heche’s loved ones but also for the woman who lost her home in the accident. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $144,000 to help Lynne Mishele, her two dogs, and a pet turtle get back on their feet after Heche’s vehicle caught on fire and destroyed the residence. It’s a tragic series of events that have far-reaching consequences for everyone involved.

