If You Like Astrology, This Dating Show Is What You’ve Been Waiting For — Here’s How to Watch

Do you find yourself checking out your horoscope each morning? Are you someone who turns to the stars when good (or bad) events happen in your life? Well, if you’re as obsessed with astrology and zodiac signs as much as we are, then do we have a new show for you. Today, Amazon Prime Video’s new reality TV dating show Cosmic Love makes its way to the streamer. Following a group of singles looking for their ideal match, the show features the seemingly endless knowledge of AstroTwins Tali Edut and Ophira Edut as they guide this cast to their perfect partner — one that was made in the stars. We’ll break down how to watch the new show and what you can expect from the series.

A group of singles who are “ready to trust the stars” come together in search of their perfect match in a secluded, luxurious getaway. Guided by the Astro Chamber, each contestant’s birth chart is analyzed to determine who is best fit to be their lifelong partner. The four contestants unique signs of the zodiac — each bearing the element of Fire, Earth, Water, and Air — meet 16 singles, hoping to find their future spouse amongst the bunch based on astrology in this new reality TV dating show.

Even if you’ve ever been curious about astrology — how it defines us, what it means for our respective personalities and dominating characteristics — this show is sure to pique your interest. The AstroTwins are widely known for their own knowledge of the stars, with work featured in Elle and Refinery 29 among other publications. They also co-founded Astrostyle, where you can explore everything from books on astrology, horoscopes, and more. With their voices and insight guiding the contestants, perhaps you might be intrigued enough to turn to the stars for your own love life.

So, where and how can you watch Cosmic Love? The series is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, so that’ll be your one-stop destination for the reality TV series. The streamer offers a 30-day free trial so you can start watching for free right now. Following the free trial, Amazon Prime Video starts at a cost of $8.99 per month. But sign up for Amazon Prime, and you can receive benefits on product shipping, streaming, reading, listening and more — following the 30-day free trial, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month. Perhaps it’s written in the stars that this will be your next reality TV obsession. Ready to find out? Sign up for Prime Video or Amazon Prime today and start streaming.

