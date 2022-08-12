Diane Keaton’s Kids Made a Rare Appearance With Their Mom for a Very Special Occasion

There’s really nothing like a quality family photo. You know the ones we are talking about, right? They don’t involve any silly faces, lapses in focus, everyone’s looking at the camera — you know, that rare photo parents everywhere hope will come to fruition. Well yesterday, at a prestigious ceremony, Diane Keaton got some of the best family photos out there, featuring a rare appearance from her daughter Dexter and son Duke.

Yesterday marked quite a special occasion for the Annie Hall Oscar winner. Keaton left a permanent mark outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, placing her hands and feet in cement for the hand and footprint ceremony. Afterwards, Keaton posed for a series of photos with her two kids and son-in-law, and the rare photos were totally picture perfect.

Dexter Keaton and Duke Keaton attend the ceremony honoring Diane Keaton with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

In the first set of photographs, Keaton posted with her daughter Dexter and son Duke, pictured above. The mom of two, who adopted Dexter in 1996 and Duke in 2001, wrapped her arms around both her kids and looked so proud. Then, another member of the family joined the Keatons.

Jordan White, Dexter Keaton, and Duke Keaton attend the ceremony honoring Diane Keaton with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Dexter was joined by her husband, Jordan White, who got in on the family photo fun. The quartet looked so sweet as they smiled bright. Clearly, the Keaton clan looked was thrilled for Diane and her latest accomplishment — and just a reminder, she already boasts a pretty impressive list of major career milestones. It’s not often we get to see Keaton out with her kids, and for a special occasion such as this, we were really treated to something truly special.

