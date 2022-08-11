A New Report Reveals Anne Heche’s Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash

It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of alcohol, LAPD sources reportedly shared that cocaine and fentanyl were found in her system. According to the media outlet, the fentanyl discovery needs more investigation because it could have been sourced from the pain medication she was given at the hospital.

Anne Heche has a long road to recovery. https://t.co/u35sNq7PFq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 10, 2022

The other sad note to the report is that Heche’s condition is considered “dire” and her health has “not improved since she was admitted to the hospital.” The former Dancing With the Stars contestant’s’ rep gave a more formal update on Monday, telling People, “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

The LAPD’s investigation will continue as they rule out any medical emergency and focus on the DUI aspect of the case. Heche will face those consequences once her health has improved, but for now, it sounds like the actress is in the fight of her life.

