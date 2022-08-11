Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Up the Heat on ‘Vacation Mode’ in Shimmering White Bikini

While the summer is starting to wind down, Alessandra Ambrosio is turning up the heat to almost scorching in her latest Instagram post. She’s reminding all of her followers to enjoy those last few lazy days of the sun, the beach, and those relaxing days off.

Wearing a tiny, shimmering white bikini paired with animal-print bikini bottoms, and sunglasses to match, the 41-year-old Brazilian model took a dip in the glistening water at her Montenegro hotel. She tiled her face up to the sun to catch every ray and flaunted her fit physique as she frolicked along the beach. Ambrosio’s caption for the carousel needed no explanation whatsoever, “Vacation mode,” she wrote. It looks like the perfect way to wrap up the season before the fall ushers in everything pumpkin spice and cooler weather.

As a former Victoria’s Secret model, Ambrosio is used to traveling for a living and she shared with The Telegraph that she has “two long holidays every year, one in July or August and one at the end of the year.” That’s why it’s no surprise to see her lounging on the central Mediterranean coastline in Southern Europe right now. She also offered up a few tips to Hamptons magazine about how everyone can look like an Instagram model while photographing themselves in their swimwear. She advised fashion novices (like us!) to have “good posture” and get “a swimsuit that you feel comfortable in” because “there are so many different swimsuits now available for people.”

We got it — comfort is key but stand up straight for those Instagram snapshots. Now we just need to get ourselves to Europe to enjoy that Montenegro backdrop because Ambrosio makes a vacation look good.

