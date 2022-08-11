Kim Kardashian Reportedly Found Pete Davidson ‘Not Relatable’ Because of His Age

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson got hot and heavy quickly as he was the first guy she dated after her split from Kanye West. That might be one of the reasons the 41-year-old reality star and the Saturday Night Live comedian burned out quickly, but there is another glaring sign that things weren’t going to work out in the end: their age gap.

Even though Kim and Davidson are done, there is still no denying their “huge attraction” and “strong connection” throughout their nine months together, according to a Hollywood Life source. However, once the 28-year-old actor temporarily relocated to Australia to film Wizards, it became clear that they were at different stages of their lives. “Pete wanted Kim to stay in Australia with him for an extended amount of time and she just isn’t at a place in her life where she can do that,” the insider noted. With her four kids needing their mom in Los Angeles, Kim couldn’t just pack up and move halfway across the globe to be with her boyfriend for a few months.

With Davidson’s schedule “only getting busier,” the former couple had to take a hard look at where the relationship was going. “Pete is younger than her by 12 years and although age is only a number, it does carry with it certain things that make her and Pete not relatable,” the source said. Kim is juggling her business empire, raising her children, and settling a divorce from West — and even though “they had a magical time,” Davidson falls under the rebound-guy category.

The source pointed out that “Kim needs to wrap up loose ends in her life before moving forward with a man who wants her to be the center of his world,” and unfortunately, Davidson’s timing in life was off from hers. The 12-year-age gap didn’t affect their chemistry, but the gulf was big enough once their career and personal ambitions got in the way.

