Ben Affleck Is Selling His Post-Jennifer Garner Home For Just Under $30M — See the Massive Estate From His Single Days

It’s hard to keep up with the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez real estate saga because they’ve looked everywhere in Los Angeles and they can’t seem to find the perfect home out there for their blended family (even Tori Spelling’s childhood estate didn’t fit the bill). After searching high and low in the city, the newlyweds have concluded that they had the ideal place all along in Lopez’s Bel-Air home.

Of course, it’s not up to their liking just yet, so they are undergoing a massive renovation, which is going to take a bit of time, according to TMZ. The Bennifer crew has moved out of the Lopez home and into James Packer’s Beverly Hills estate (you know, the one with the Mariah Carey connection) as their temporary digs. Now that those details are squared away, it’s time for The Batman star to sell his longtime bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades. He hoisted the 13,453-square-foot residence onto the market for a cool $29.999 million after buying it for $19 million in 2018 after his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisade’s house. The Agency.

The home boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms with architecture that harkens back to his New England roots. It’s gated, it’s private, and it’s near the Riviera Country Club — so you know the neighborhood is mighty swanky. There are plenty of A-list amenities to be found on the estate, including a climate-controlled wine cellar, a gym, a screening room, a pool with a fun slide, and a wellness room. (See more photos at Dirt.)

Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisade’s house. The Agency.

Affleck won’t be losing out on anything when it comes to his soon-to-be-renovated home with Lopez. It sits on eight acres and currently offers 14,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms — somehow, we think Bennifer will supersize the property and make it more epic so that Affleck’s bachelor pad will be nothing but a distant memory.

