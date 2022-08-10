Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Is Trying to ‘Threaten’ Her Amid Increasingly Hostile Split

It looks like the Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis split has another chapter — and we don’t blame the 43-year-old actress for fighting back. In April, Wilde was tracked down and served child custody papers while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (yes, in the middle of presenting her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling).

Even though Sudeikis claimed, via his rep, that he “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered,” the damage was done. Now, in court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Wilde is reportedly hitting back at the Ted Lasso star’s “aggressive” tactics over the custody of their children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” the legal papers read.

Olivia Wilde served child custody papers in Las Vegas. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images.

Wilde’s words also note how this affects their co-parenting relationship, adding, “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.” The former couple is disagreeing on where to raise their kids since most of their time has been spent in Los Angeles or London over the last few years — however, Sudeikis decided to add New York City into the equation, which only complicated matters.

Of course, there is also the other issue that might — or might not — have initiated their breakup: Harry Styles. Wilde has officially been in a relationship with the pop star and actor since 2021, but she and Sudeikis seem to differ on their breakup timeline, which muddles the start of her Styles romance. That is possibly why the former Saturday Night Live star has been a bit petty about serving those child custody papers, to begin with. This legal drama doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon because another chapter has just begun.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.