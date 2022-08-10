Idris Elba’s Stunning 20-Year-Old Daughter Isan Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad

Idris Elba always cuts a handsome figure on the red carpet, but he made his appearance even more stunning by bringing along his gorgeous 20-year-old daughter Isan to the Beast premiere in New York City. She is his eldest child from his first marriage to Hanne Norgaard, which ended in 2003.

The dynamic duo looked fabulous together with Idris in a sky-blue suit paired with a simple white T-shirt while Isan was stylishly dressed in a Miu Miu plaid crop top that matched her mini skirt. Fans don’t often get to see the father-daughter pairing in public, so it was a fun surprise to see them enjoying such a celebratory evening together. Even though it was a rare appearance, Isan is used to being in the spotlight after being named the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador, where she dished about her dad and the time he was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine.

“The day after [the announcement], it was the topic at school—even the teachers were talking about it! I heard this one math teacher talking to some kids being like, “Oh yeah, Idris Elba!” and I was like, No, no, no, I don’t want to talk about that—I’m good,” she joked to W magazine. “You know, he could just be the handsomest man alive, not the—eugh, eugh, no. That’s just gross. Ew.”

Isan is following in Idris’ Hollywood footsteps as she’s currently studying film and television production at New York University, and yes, she already has an agent. So tables might turn soon, and dad will be the one showing up to support his daughter at their next red-carpet appearance.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrity kids following in their parents’ acting footsteps.