This Is What Mindy Kaling Really Thinks About Those Rumors B.J. Novak Is the Father of Her Kids

Fans have long wondered who the father of Mindy Kaling’s two children, Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 1, is, but the 43-year-old actress is keeping her lips sealed for now. Of course, that secret has led many people to hope that her BFF and former Office co-star B.J. Novak is the dad.

For some people, the rumors might bug them, but Kaling told Marie Claire, “It doesn’t bother me” — and the reason will make you realize how solid their friendship is. “He’s the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far, [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ,” she explained. The Never Have I Ever creator is more focused on the relationship her kids are building with Novak than on worrying about internet gossip. She doesn’t even condemn the whispers, noting, “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

.@mindykaling candidly shares her thoughtful decision to have kids later in life. https://t.co/ZzitosfSrX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 9, 2022

When (and if) her daughter and son want to discuss their father publicly, Kaling is empowering them to make that decision. “I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it,” she shared. “I’m the only parent my kids have…I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.” Kaling is wise to put her kids’ feelings first in this situation, especially when there will always be a natural curiosity about her family because she is famous.

Novak and Kaling, who dated on and off between 2004 and 2007, have always maintained that their friendship comes first — even if fans still want to ship their Office characters, Kelly and Ryan. In 2014, he summed up to People what it’s like to have Kaling in his life in one simple word: “complicated.” Novak added, “A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.” So while Novak may not be the father of Kaling’s kids, he will always maintain a huge presence in their lives — which is just as sweet.

