Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Excited to Be Less ‘Watched’ in Their New Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After months (and months, and months) of speculation, it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton are on their way to Windsor. The royal couple and their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — are reportedly moving to Adelaide Cottage in order to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, London, and various royal engagements. But there’s another reason for the Cambridges’ move, and it has everything to do with their desire for privacy.

Up until now, William and Kate have split their time between their official offices at Kensington Palace and the family’s country home at Amner Hall. Adelaide Cottage, it seems, will offer the couple and their children the best of both the official capacity their home serves, as well as the comfort of seclusion — at least that’s what one royal expert posits. “I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children,” royal insider Ingrid Seward recently shared with The Sun.

“Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids — they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates. I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together.” While describing Kensington Palace as a “glorious prison for kids” is a choice, we’re sure the lack of prying cameras and attention will be a welcome change for the Cambridge family as they settle into their new home.

For nearly a year, there’s been mounting speculation William and Kate would finally move to Windsor. Over the course of the last year, the couple has proven their reliability as key senior royals. This move won’t just give the Cambridge family more space, it’ll surely spell where they stand as they usher in a new era of the monarchy.

