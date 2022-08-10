Amanda Seyfried Remembers Filming Nude Scenes at Age 19 Because She ‘Didn’t Want to Upset Anybody’

At 36 years old, Amanda Seyfried has amassed a list of credits that include collaborations with the likes of David Fincher (Mank), Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout), David Lynch (Twin Peaks), and so many more. But the Oscar and Emmy nominated actress’ journey through Hollywood hasn’t been as glamorous, or comfortable, for the star as it might seem. Seyfried recently reflected on the pressure she faced to go nude for certain scenes she filmed when she was just 19 years old, and how she’s experiencing and bearing witness to a changing atmosphere while working on new projects today.

In her new profile with Porter magazine, Seyfried revealed the vulnerable circumstance she found herself in when she was just a teenager coming up in the industry. “Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” Seyfried shared with the outlet. Of course, the actress didn’t have to linger on the question long to know the answer.

.@AmandaSeyfried shares with us her experience with postpartum depression and how she found ways to feel supported and safe through it. 💕 https://t.co/ffoMxTh2bI — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 28, 2021

“Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.” Despite this, Seyfried admits she came out of a ruthless early-aughts Hollywood “pretty unscathed.” Roughly two decades after her career started, Seyfried has noticed a shift in the way sets operate, and the consideration she and her contemporaries and co-workers are receiving from others.

“There’s a respect level that I have never felt so fully around me,” she shared. “It has nothing to do with any level of fame or recognition or critical acclaim. Whatever it is, it’s not because of Mank, it’s not because of The Dropout, it’s not about having seen my movies. I’m respected because I’m 36 years old and I know who the fuck I am.”

