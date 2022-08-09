Jennifer Garner Is Spotted With Longtime Boyfriend John Miller in a Rare Post-Workout Outing

It’s not often that Jennifer Garner is spotted with boyfriend John Miller, but the duo was caught by the paparazzi after enjoying a workout together last week. The 50-year-old actress is usually very careful about keeping her relationship out of the public eye, so we wonder if they are slowly going to start to make their way out into the spotlight.

Wearing black-and-gray camo yoga pants and a black tank top showing off her ripped biceps, Garner was seen holding an armful of gear including her water bottle and iPhone. (See the photos HERE.) Miller, who has been dating the Yes Day star on and off over the last four years, kept his look casual in a gray t-shirt as he loaded up the car. The couple has not made any official red-carpet debut, but so far, they’ve kept their PR strategy as low-profile as possible.

Even with their rare sightings, that doesn’t mean their relationship isn’t serious. An Us Weekly insider noted how they keep off the paparazzi’s radar as much as possible. “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the source divulged. Garner and Miller aren’t just keeping their love locked in Los Angeles, they’ve even managed to squeeze in vacations to New York City and Italy without anyone ever knowing.

Garner is sensitive to the public interest in her private life, not only because of ex-husband Ben Affleck’s sobriety struggles over the years, but also because it affects their kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “For 10 years there were, at the very least, six cars and often 20 outside of our house and outside of school and at the pediatricians,” Garner shared on the PBS series, Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan. “And you’re begging them, ‘Please, step aside from the pediatrician’s door; I have a sick kid, please.’” It’s no wonder she’s in protective mode with her family and her longtime love — they deserve the privacy.

