Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Sun-Kissed Glow & Turquoise Bikini in Stunning Mirror-Image Snapshot

Elizabeth Hurley is making the most of the summer season and wearing her favorite bikini every opportunity she can get. We don’t blame her because the turquoise swimsuit with gold accents is the perfect outfit to show off her sun-kissed glow.

In a stunning (and artistic) Instagram snapshot, the 57-year-old actress gave a close-up look at her summer tan that was enhanced by her pink gloss and rosy cheeks. She leaned over and gave a soulful gaze into the mirror as she let the reflection flaunt her toned abs. Hurley isn’t in a tropical location either, she revealed that she’s home in England where they are enjoying unseasonable warm temperatures. “Bikini weather in England…. who’d have thought it? #notcomplaining,” she captioned the image.

The former Royals star might enjoy time out in the sun, but she’s very careful about protecting her skin when she’s frolicking outside. She often posts pictures with her favorite SPF of choice, Clinique’s Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Cream , showing that sunblock is a key part of her skincare routine. “English sunshine….. but with my trusty SPF 50,” she wrote in a 2020 post. In addition to her beautiful skin, Hurley is also known for making sure she’s eating plenty of whole foods.

“I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives,” Hurley told The Cut. “When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.” That clean living is not only helping her stay strong and fit for those bikini beach days, but it is also keeping her healthy for the future.

