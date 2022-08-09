J. Lo Loves These Comfy Sweatsuits & We Found Similar Styles Starting at $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all for a bold print or a burst of color. Honestly, you name it, we’ve probably added it to our closet. But there’s one fun and funky look we were initially hesitant to try. But thanks to Jennifer Lopez’s latest ensemble, we’re definitely down to give it a shot. The newly minted Mrs. Affleck was spotted out and about sporting a fabulous — and super comfy looking — tie-dye sweatsuit, and we found similar pieces of her ensemble on Amazon starting at just $20.

Lopez was seen out in Los Angeles wearing the sweatsuit while on her way to a dance studio. The singer looked so comfortable in her hoodie and joggers, and those bright colors absolutely made her outfit pop. In fact, Lopez even opted for a pair of bright sunglasses to compliment her vibrant attire.

Jennifer Lopez seen in Los Angeles on August 8, 2022 TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA.

Now, we know tie-dye can be an intimidating pattern to pull-off. But if J. Lo can do it, so can you! Take a look at some of our favorite affordable sweatshirts and joggers featuring the tie-dye trend.

HVEPUO Tie-Dye Print Hoodie

Image: HVEPUO via Amazon HVEPUO via Amazon.

HVEPUO Tie-Dye Print Hoodie $25.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you’re looking for a tie-dye pattern that’s a bit more muted, then this hoodie is totally ideal. The HVEPUO Tie-Dye Print Hoodie is super comfy, and features soft hues that’ll go with your favorite pair of jeans.

EFAN Women’s Tie-Dye Hoodie

Image: EFAN via Amazon EFAN via Amazon.

EFAN Women's Tie-Dye Hoodie $25.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Looking for a hoodie with some darker colors? This EFAN Women’s Tie-Dye Hoodie is great for wearing around the house, during an errand run, and casual days out and about.

Just Love Tie-Dye Joggers

Image: Just Love via Amazon Just Love via Amazon.

Just Love Tie-Dye Joggers $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Let’s move on to some joggers. The Just Love Tie-Dye Joggers will make such a comfy addition to your closet. Pair these pants with a classic white T-shirt and jean jacket and your errand-run outfit is set.

Colosseum Tie-Dye Fleece Joggers

Image: Colosseum via Amazon Colosseum via Amazon.

Colosseum Tie-Dye Fleece Joggers $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Have you been looking for a pair of pants for those lazy days around the house? Well these Colosseum Tie-Dye Fleece Joggers will make you feel wrapped up in comfort and warmth all day.

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

