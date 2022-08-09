Lori Loughlin Still Needs Legal Approval to Restart Her Acting Career After College Admissions Scandal

If you thought Lori Loughlin’s legal woes from the college admissions scandal were behind her — think again — she still has a few lingering consequences from her sentence. She can’t just jump on a plane to go to Canada to shoot her latest film, the former Full House star has to get approval from the court.

Her two years of probation are still lingering after serving her jail time, paying her fines, and completing her court-ordered community service. In order for her to be able to accept her next role, she had to go through legal hoops to make it happen. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Loughlin is reportedly heading to Canada for one week sometime in mid-September or early October. Even though the judge gave her the green light, she still has to get approval from the Canadian government due to her legal situation.

Loughlin shouldn’t have a problem since she was in Canada last fall to film the second season of When Hope Calls for their holiday special, When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas. Her return to the small screen was met with mixed reactions — some fans were excited to see her back as Abigail Stanton while others couldn’t see past her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The 58-year-old actress is drowning out the noise, though, and slowly moving ahead with her career in the public eye.

Probation is the last legal hurdle she has to deal with, and provided that she stays out of trouble in the future, Loughlin is likely happy to start putting this chapter of her life in the past.

