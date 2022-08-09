Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Carefree Minnesota Date Night Amid Donald Trump FBI Raid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amid the news that former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI on Monday, daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner enjoyed a date night out while in Rochester, Minnesota. It almost seemed like they didn’t have a care in the world while her dad was busy sharing the news about the search warrant tied to the classified document investigation.

Wearing jeans, a black tank top, and a blue-and-white print jacket, Ivanka looked relaxed and happy as she strolled out of the restaurant with Kushner. (See the photos HERE.) He kept it casual with khakis and a blue t-shirt while carrying a sweater for the chilly night. According to TMZ, the couple dined at Bleu Duck Kitchen, where they savored a glass of wine (perhaps celebrating his upcoming memoir?) and appeared to be in jovial moods. The other diners left them alone, but they were also carefully monitored by a security guard.

That’s a stark contrast to the night Donald Trump was having. While the 45th president was in New York City, FBI agents were searching his Florida home. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” his statement reads. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.” He compared his situation to Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, noting “Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

It’s a little more complicated than the former president is making it seem, but there apparently was an issue with Donald Trump removing official papers out of the White House after his term ended. It even gets stranger than that — according to Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the toilets at the residence didn’t always flush because they were reportedly clogged with papers — documents that the National Archives has been trying to get their hands on. Was he also flushing sensitive information down the drain? That’s what the FBI is hoping to answer, but in the meantime, Ivanka and Kushner appeared carefree on a night that had Donald Trump sweating over what was happening in his beloved state of Florida.

