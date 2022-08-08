Neve Campbell Says Her ‘Scream’ Offer Was Not ‘The Number That Would Be Offered to a Man’

Movie fans were thrilled when Neve Campbell returned to the Scream franchise as Sidney Prescott for the fifth installment of the franchise in 2022. Sadly, she will not be returning for the upcoming sixth film for a financial reason — and she’s willingly talking about it.

The 48-year-old actress dove deep into why she deserves respect for the work she put into the role and how her talents helped make Scream a success. “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” she explained to People. She’s not just fighting for her own economic advancement, Campbell is standing up for every actress in the entertainment industry, no matter what generation they belong to. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued,” she added.

Campbell makes a strong point that if she were a male star in the same situation with “five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years” under their belt, she doubts they would have been offered the same rate she was. It came down to knowing her self-worth — and feeling empowered about the roles she chooses and the contracts she signs. “And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that,” she said. “I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

She first announced the news of her departure in June, sharing in a statement that it was the fans who made the horror comedy a success. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples where the woman has a higher net worth.