Ben Affleck’s Insight on ‘The Worst Part’ of Being Famous Is a Trippy Side Effect We’ve Never Considered

Fans think that being rich and famous is glamorous, but Jacob Elordi is here to warn everyone that there’s a dark side to being a public figure. His rising career has drawn its share of interest, particularly in who he is dating, so he sought advice from a paparazzi favorite: Ben Affleck.

The 25-year-old actor worked with the Oscar winner on Deep Water — the same film set that brought us Ana de Armas and Affleck’s quarantine paparazzi walks. Elordi told GQ that he thought the veteran Hollywood star could guide him on how to navigate fame, especially when he was being accused by internet trolls that he was courting cameramen to cover his every move. Unfortunately, Affleck didn’t give him the news he was hoping for, it was a fairly depressing answer. Elordi shared that The Tender Bar star sometimes lost his authenticity — and “the worst part” — often felt like a “phony” because sometimes he oddly craved the tabloid coverage. It’s a dizzying fine line to walk between the power of fame and the desperate need for privacy.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have both publicly discussed the negative effects the paparazzi have had on their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “It’s wrong and disgusting to follow children around and take their picture and sell it for money. It makes the kids less safe,” he told Playboy in 2013, via Business Insider. “My kids aren’t celebrities. They never made that bargain.” Now that he’s in a mega high-profile marriage to Jennifer Lopez, he knows that the gang of photographers goes along with them. Of course, his kids are older, so it’s a little easier to navigate.

That might not be reassuring news to Elordi right now, who is currently dating Olivia Jade Giannulli. The pitfalls of life in the public eye are real — and nobody has seen that more than Affleck.

Before you go, click here to find out who fights to keep paparazzi away from their partners and kids