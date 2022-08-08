Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Are Enjoying an Australian Vacation With Another Super-Famous Family

Kristyn Burtt
Matt Damon’s love affair with Australia seems to be going strong because he and wife Luciana Barroso were back there to enjoy a holiday amongst some very famous friends. The entire Damon family spent six months of the pandemic lockdown in the country while he was filming Thor: Love and Thunder. During that time, he was often spotted at the beach with co-star Chris Hemsworth, and that friendship with his entire famous family has only grown closer.

Damon, Barroso, and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11, were spotted over the weekend spending a day fishing and socializing with Chris’ older brother Luke Hemsworth and his wife, Samantha. (See the photos HERE.) The couples, along with Australian TV host Lauren Phillip and boyfriend Paul O’Brien, enjoyed a day in the sun, sipping on wine and beer in what looked like a lively gathering at the beach. The Bourne Identity star stayed covered up on the hot day, wearing sunglasses, a navy-blue t-shirt framing his buff biceps, and black swim trunks. Barroso showed off her athletic figure in a paisley bikini with chic sunglasses, and a baseball cap to protect her face.

The Oscar winner became quite the local celebrity when he lived in Australia because he was spotted hanging out in everyday places like Kmart and the neighborhood coffee shop in Byron Bay. It became quite a fun game for the residents to see where Damon would turn up next while he was living there. “Matt’s become an honorary Aussie and is certainly seeing a lot of Australia,” Sportsbet.com.au’s Rich Hummerston told The Canberra Times. “He’s been in Brisbane, Melbourne, but the Byron Bay pub suggests he’s well and truly settled into the Aussie lifestyle.”

The Damons look like they’ve made themselves comfortable halfway across the globe, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the 51-year-old actor finds another project that films down under. Watch out, Ben Affleck, the Hemsworths are moving in on your BFF.

