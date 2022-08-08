Renée Zellweger Thinks Anti-Aging Products Are ‘Garbage’ & Says She’s Still ‘Valuable’ at 53

Renée Zellweger is telling everyone that she’s fabulous at 53 and she’s not interested in what the beauty industry is selling to women. The powerful message leans into what many women in Hollywood have been openly discussing when it comes to aging — it’s time to crush those ideas that only youth is valuable.

The Thing About Pam star shared to The Sunday Times that turning 50 “felt like a whole new beginning” for her because it’s “the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself.” Zellweger pointed out that she’s developed a thick skin living in the public eye and noted, “You’ve got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I’ve earned my power and voice.”

In 2014, Zellweger was criticized for her appearance because fans believed she had plastic surgery to change her looks and was unrecognizable. She’s never revealed if she had any work done (and it doesn’t matter if she did), her only response was about her inner beauty and state of mind. “I’m glad folks think I look different! I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows,” she told People. Zellweger wants people to see her living her life unapologetically instead of chasing society’s obsession with youth.

“All those ads telling us we don’t need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage, they want to sell us. I’m like, ‘What, you’re saying I’m not valuable anymore because I’m 53?’ Is that what you’re saying?” she asked. The Oscar winner is thrilled to be her “absolute best, most vibrant self” in this season of life because it’s an authentic (and powerful) place to be.

