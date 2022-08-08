Britney Spears Responded to Kevin Federline’s Claims About Their Sons: ‘I’m Only Human’

Just when it seemed like Britney Spears was embracing this new chapter of her life, the beloved pop star is facing newfound criticism from her former husband, Kevin Federline. Federline recently made some shocking claims regarding the former couple’s teenage sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. The comments didn’t sit well with Spears whatsoever, and she took to her own Instagram account to issue her response.

Spears initially wrote a response via her Instagram Story, which has since expired, to share her thoughts on her ex-husband’s claims. Federline alleged over the weekend that Spears’ sons made the decision to no longer see their mom due to her nearly-nude Instagram posts, and Spears took a moment to set the record straight.

“As their step mom says ‘whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home,'” Spears began her text post on the social media platform. “I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years…the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months,” Spears noted, referencing the end of the arrangement that left Spears’ finances, career, and even aspects of her personal life up to her father, Jamie Spears, for more than a decade.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well,” Spears continued. “I’m only human and I’ve done my best.” Spears also noted that if the issue is with her Instagram posts, she wants her ex to know “Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young!!!!”

On the second slide, Spears reiterated, “During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years…I needed permission just to take Tylenol!!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby,” she wrote. “I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too,” she wrote, seemingly referencing Federline. “I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with!!!”

It’s important to hone in on this particular element of Spears’ response: only she really knows and understands the depth of trauma she endured during more than 10 years under a conservatorship that sounded invasive, restrictive, and harmful. As the performer noted, it’s been less than a year since Spears has been given the opportunity to acclimate to her life post-conservatorship. As such, she’s exploring her newfound freedom for herself and herself alone — something she was denied for over a decade. We’re hopeful that, as they grow older, perhaps Spears and Federline’s sons will see just how much their mom went through to finally reclaim her autonomy. And as for Spears, we hope she feels supported enough to continue embarking on this new journey as she sees fit.

